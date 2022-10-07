Fall Meet 2022 underway at Keeneland

This year, attendance inside the track is capped at 20,000 people. However, tailgating on the...
This year, attendance inside the track is capped at 20,000 people. However, tailgating on the hill will be open.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 is underway.

MORE: Off to the races: Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 starts Friday

Fans returned to Keeneland Friday for the first day of the Fall Meet.

“People are just excited to get back out here and watch racing the leaves started changing colors early this year,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, senior director of operations at Keeneland. “It’s a spectacular view and we couldn’t have it any better.”

This year, attendance inside the track is capped at 20,000 people. However, tailgating on the hill will be open.

“Just to make sure that our fans have an optimal race day experience. It really helps to be able to know how many fans are coming in each day so we can make sure that we’re staffed and ready to take care of our crowd,” said Heissenbuttel.

The Fall Meet runs through October 29, with races on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland

A number of fans at the track on Friday told us it’s their first time at Keeneland.

One gentleman even traveled from Pennsylvania. He says he’s watched Keeneland races from home for years, but he’s always wanted to come and experience the atmosphere in person.

Lena Kelley, who traveled from Texas, says not only is this her first time at Keeneland, it’s her first time at a horse race. She and her husband came all the way from Texas to experience the first day of the Fall Meet.

“I’m just an animal lover all the way around and I love to watch the horse races on TV and it’s just something to see live to come see live,” Kelley said.

While general admission tickets for the first Friday and Saturday are sold out, there are still some tickets available for most days.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
Nancy Cundiff is one of two women missing in Breathitt County.
Body found in Breathitt County is woman missing since floods, family says
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center & Pineville Police Department Facebook
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

Latest News

2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 4:00 p.m.
2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 4:00 p.m.
Recovery Week - 4:00 p.m.
Recovery Week - 4:00 p.m.
KY flooding
Kentuckians impacted by flooding still waiting for help months later 11 pm
Many student athletes and coaches say they are excited to be in the new facility and cannot...
UPIKE unveils newest athletics facility with ribbon cutting and interactive tour
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn: American Masters to air Friday night on KET