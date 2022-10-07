Dessert week wrapping up in Corbin and many things to look forward to

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dessert week’s final day is Saturday October 8. Maggy Monhollen, executive director of Corbin tourism said it has been a hit and been great for the community.

“Dessert week did exactly what it was designed to do. It brought new people into restaurants that they may have never tried before. It’s been a tremendous success,” she said.

Monhollen also shared that ground broke on the Farmers Market Pavillion in downtown Corbin on Friday, October 7. This project has been in progress for nearly two years.

Also, if you want a festival to enjoy in Corbin on Saturday. The annual October festival will be in Downtown Corbin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with free events and many vendors to enjoy.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
Nancy Cundiff is one of two women missing in Breathitt County.
Body found in Breathitt County is woman missing since floods, family says
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center & Pineville Police Department Facebook
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

Latest News

2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 6:00 p.m.
2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 6:00 p.m.
Laurel County Bus Vandalism - 6:00 p.m.
Laurel County Bus Vandalism - 6:00 p.m.
2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 4:00 p.m.
2022 Jenny Wiley Festival Latest - 4:00 p.m.
Recovery Week - 4:00 p.m.
Recovery Week - 4:00 p.m.
Recovery Week - 6:00 p.m.
Recovery Week - 6:00 p.m.