Dessert week wrapping up in Corbin and many things to look forward to

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dessert week’s final day is Saturday October 8. Maggy Monhollen, executive director of Corbin tourism said it has been a hit and been great for the community.

“Dessert week did exactly what it was designed to do. It brought new people into restaurants that they may have never tried before. It’s been a tremendous success,” she said.

Monhollen also shared that ground broke on the Farmers Market Pavillion in downtown Corbin on Friday, October 7. This project has been in progress for nearly two years.

Also, if you want a festival to enjoy in Corbin on Saturday. The annual October festival will be in Downtown Corbin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with free events and many vendors to enjoy.

