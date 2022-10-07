Cooler weekend ahead, first widespread frost possible Saturday night

WYMT First Alert Weather
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to the weekend! It looks to be a dry one, but definitely chilly as fall continues to settle into the mountains.

Today and Tonight

Some patchy fog and a few clouds will greet us this morning to wrap up the work and school week, but overall, it’s not a bad-looking Friday. We will start in the 40s and 50s and head into the upper 60s as a mix of sun and clouds works its way into the region as the cold front moves through and out. There may be a few more of one than the other at times today, but if you’re heading out to the Daniel Boone Festival in Barbourville or back to the Jenny Wiley Festival in Prestonsburg or just out to take in some Friday night lights, just make sure you take your jacket.

Tonight, we’ll drop into the upper 30s for most under partly cloudy skies.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday and Sunday look great condition-wise. Temperature-wise, get ready for the chill. Highs Saturday will likely stay in the upper 50s, so sweater weather for sure. Our first widespread frost looks to take place on Saturday night under clear skies. One model has us dropping into the mid-20s for lows, but the rest are in decent agreement to at least stay in the 30s. We’ll see how low the mercury goes. Regardless, if you have any outdoor plants left, cover them up or bring them in if you can.

Sunday will be a touch warmer, but not a lot. Highs will top out in the low 60s with the sunshine and drop back in to the upper 30s Sunday night. Patchy frost is possible for some.

Extended Forecast

We stay dry with a warming trend for most of next week. Highs should make it back to 70 on Monday and trend upward ahead of a possible cold front on Thursday. That is our next best chance for rain. After the front passes by, we should dry out for Friday, but temperatures will be lucky to get back to the 60-degree mark.

Have a good weekend!

