Campbell Co. school earns more than 2,000 books for students

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County’s Valley View Elementary School in LaFollette was selected to participate in Book Blast, a program that encouraged students to get monetary donations from friends and family for books.

On Thursday morning every student got a brown paper bag filled with books.

“I am stoked. I don’t know what other word to use for it,” explained Angie Crutchfield, the school’s librarian, “I remember always having a book in my hand. And I try to teach my kids, on a daily basis, that reading can take you anywhere.”

Book blast! The students at Valley View Elementary in Campbell County raised nearly $30,000 all for books. #eyeoneducation @wvlt pic.twitter.com/1ljM4esfVo — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyBohle) October 6, 2022

Students who raised at least $100 earned 10 books.

Every pre-Kindergartener through fifth-grader at Valley View got at least three books.

“I wanted to find so many new books to read,” fourth grade student, Bailey Ball, said since she loves to read mystery books, “My favorite part about reading is like to figure out the main idea of it.”

The school raised $26,356.

