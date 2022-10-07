Blue-White Game ticket information announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The University of Kentucky men’s basketball program is excited to travel to Pikeville, Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 22 for its annual Blue-White Game presented by Big O Tires.

All ticket revenue will go to those affected by the devastating floods through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Tickets will be available through the Community Trust Bank Box Office at the Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will not be available for purchase through the UK Ticket Office.

A presale event for residents of Eastern Kentucky and UK students will begin on Oct. 10. Residents with billing zip codes in the counties of Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Whitley and Wolfe will have the opportunity to purchase tickets beginning Monday. Fans within those counties may enter their zip code to gain access to the presale. Tickets will be limited to four per household.

Current UK Students will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets for this event through a UK Student presale. Additional information can be found online at UKStudentTix.com.

A general public on-sale date has been set for Oct. 12. Tickets will range from $20 to $50 and there will be a $3 facility fee per ticket. Tickets may also be purchased to sponsor those affected by the floods. Patrons wishing to enable a fellow Kentuckian affected by the damage the opportunity to attend the Blue-White Game can utilize the “Sponsor Flood Victim to attend UK Blue-White Game” feature on the ticketing website to assist.

The game is slated to tip at 6 p.m. ET. Doors will open at 5 p.m. ET.

A Fan Fest will be held outside of Appalachian Wireless Arena beginning at 3 p.m. The UK Sports Network will hold a pregame radio event, along with the team participating in a Cat Walk, and food and drink vendors will be available.

Forty people have lost their lives, more than 1,300 others were rescued by first responders and hundreds of homes were destroyed. The National Weather Service reported that the rainfall over July 26-29, had a less than a one in 1,000 chance of it happening over any given four-day period in the region. The region was also impacted by power outages, a lack of clean water and destroyed roads and buildings.

