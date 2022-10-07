Artists Collaborative Theatre breaks into spooky space for ‘The Thin Place’

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Artists Collaborative Theatre is opening its Halloween production next weekend, taking the stage in two different locations for a paranormal play.

“The Thin Place,” a story about life, death and the boundaries between, is like a séance on stage, bringing an intimate performance to mark the Halloween season. And it was a show directors say they had to bring to the mountains.

“I think we have a good chance at really scaring the people. But the added bonus is, we’re going to make them think,” said director and actor Jason Justice. “It’s just two chairs, a rug, and a table. You walk into a room, you plop them down, you put up some lights, and you do it. And that is theater stripped down to its most basic, which is what I tend to think is best theater.”

Actors will perform at the Breaks Interstate Park, one of the locations ACT has been working with since a fire destroyed its building, inviting thriller fans out for a fun show. But this year’s spooky show includes a new location with a lot of lore.

“I get calls all the time. They’ve seen somebody in the window, or a light come on, or whatnot. And then there a lot of speculation with the Odd Fellows. A lot of lore,” said Heather Owens, Mountain Muse owner and Odd Fellows member.

The Odd Fellows space, two floors above The Mountain Muse in Prestonsburg, has never been open to the public. However, the new production by the ACT will open the door for the first time since the building was constructed in the 1930s. The lore of the building, from murder mysteries to ghostly gab, has kept people talking for decades. The directors hope that will lend the atmosphere for a Halloween hit.

“I mean, the show is so scary on its own and then to have the opportunity to put it in such a mysterious place,” said actor Tara Blackburn. “Because there’s something about live theatre that’s mysterious anyway. It’s not pre-recorded. Anything can happen.”

The first show kicks off Friday, October 14, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.

Artists Collaborative Theater presents "The Thin Place." (WYMT)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.