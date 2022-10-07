74th annual Daniel Boone Festival filled with rich history and entertainment

Daniel Boone(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Daniel Boone Festival in Barbourville is happening through Saturday, October 8.

Locals said the festival is filled with history that goes back many years. Michael Mills with the historic museum in Barbourville said the festival means a lot to him.

“We try to do the same things now that they did back then. We do a pretty good job, you know we’re doing the same events. So, it’s all about we have the Indians, and we have the pioneers, and you see it’s just like a big homecoming too. Everybody’s here and they eat at the various church booths,” said Mills.

There are events for everyone at the festival from the carnival for the kids, to the booths and interesting history for the adults.

There are also people who camp out near the festival like people did during the pioneer days. One of the primitive camp leaders said he has been doing this for many years.

“It’s just a way of preserving history and just it’s a good hobby,” said Donnie Hobbs, primitive camp leader. “It brings back a lot of the past and things like that.”

Another woman who said she has been participating in the primitive camp for a long time said this week has been amazing and explained more about it.

“Pioneer days camping, we’re not supposed to have like foil or paper plates or plastic cups or pop bottles,” said Karen Johnson, pioneer days camper. “We have to pour it in our own primitive cookware.”

Many of the people at the festival said learning about the history is always very interesting.

Saturday is the final day, and the Daniel Boone festival parade begins at 2 p.m.

