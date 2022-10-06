WV Supreme Court rules Hope Scholarship Program constitutional

Hope Scholarship ruling appealed; West Virginia Supreme Court hears arguments
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Supreme Court reversed a decision by the Kanawha County Circuit Court Thursday, ruling the Hope Scholarship Program constitutional, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Since Tuesday, West Virginia Supreme Court justices have been hearing arguments about whether the previous ruling by the Kanawha County Circuit Court should be upheld.

In July, a Kanawha County judge ruled that the Hope Scholarship program was unconstitutional. That ruling was later appealed, which turned it over to the West Virginia Supreme Court.

On Twitter, AG Morrisey wrote, “WV kids deserve the best public schools and as many private sector options as possible. This is a big win for educational freedom, #Hope”

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

