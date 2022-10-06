Whitesburg VFW raises money for KSP Troopers affected by floods

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg VFW Post 5829 gave checks on Thursday to first responders affected by the floods.

Whitesburg VFW Commander Jay Perkins said several troopers from KSP Post 13 in Hazard were decimated by the floods, with some losing their homes.

“Several troopers out of the Hazard Post just devastated by the flood, and us being veterans and me being the Commander here, and also with the state police, it’s near with my heart and we’ve come up with some money,” said Perkins.

$18,000 was raised and donated to local Troopers and Dispatch Officers.

