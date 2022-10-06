Twitter adds new ‘mixed media’ feature to tweets

FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.
FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter users will now be able to get more information out per tweet.

The social media giant is unveiling a new feature that allows users to combine text, gifs, photos and videos in a single tweet.

Prior to this, only one type of media could be used per tweet, but now, up to four forms can be sent.

To get access to these multi-media posts, Twitter users have to click on the photo icon in the composer and add whichever forms to use.

This new feature is available for iOS and Android owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
Two dead in Eastern Ky. crash
West Carter High School students killed in Tuesday night crash
Loretta Lynn April 13,1932 - October 4, 2022
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
Will Levis in Kentucky's loss to No. 14 Ole Miss
Report: Will Levis questionable, Kaiya Sheron may start against South Carolina
Deadly crash
State Police investigating deadly single truck crash

Latest News

FILE — New York City Police Department Public Affairs officers set up signs reading 'Gun Free...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law
Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
1 dead, 5 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Closing arguments held in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China