Teams from Ky. continue to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane...
Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact.(Emergency Disaster Services)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORIDA (WKYT) - Teams from across the country are in southwest Florida right now, helping with hurricane relief efforts.

Hurricane Ian pummeled the gulf coast a week ago. It hit the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 storm, bringing devastating storm surge, leveling communities.

Emergency Disaster Services out of Kentucky is just one of the many crews on site, helping to house linemen and other crews. They say that based on the damage, they plan to be there for the coming months.

“We have over ten base camps set up all throughout the coast of Florida on the gulf side,” said Matt Daley, Emergency Disaster Services.

Right now, Emergency Disaster Services is set up in North Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and other hard-hit areas along the coast.

Daley says utility crews plan to have power restored to everyone they can reach by the close of business Friday. Nearly two million customers lost power in the storm

The devastation from the storm is still visible.

“So, you still see a lot of debris you see the effects of the storm surge which in some our areas were up to 18 feet,” Daley said. “Walmart parking lots are full of people living there currently.”

EDS went from one natural disaster to the next. In July, they responded to the deadly Eastern Kentucky floods.

“It’s sad, you know. The saving grace for us, I guess, is that we are so busy,” Daley said. “When you’re in that situation you don’t really have time to consider the other elements.”

Although the disaster may take a toll on the workers, Daley says they do see the brighter side of humanity.

“You see churches, schools, other institutions, jumping in to feed people. Same things that you saw in Eastern Kentucky,” Daley said. “I think when a natural disaster hits this country, there is just a natural reflex to jump in and try to help their fellow man because they know people who are affected and that’s heartwarming to see.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
Two dead in Eastern Ky. crash
West Carter High School students killed in Tuesday night crash
Nancy Cundiff is one of two women missing in Breathitt County.
Body found in Breathitt County is woman missing since floods, family says
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center & Pineville Police Department Facebook
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75

Latest News

Nancy Cundiff Body Found - 4:00 p.m.
Nancy Cundiff Body Found - 4:00 p.m.
Flood Distribution Center Closing - 4:00 p.m.
Flood Distribution Center Closing - 4:00 p.m.
Fewer people are dying from breast cancer, according to a report from the American Cancer...
Research shows breast cancer mortality rate has fallen 43% since the ‘80s
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks....
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
Lottery officials in South Carolina say a lucky woman won a $1 million prize while on her way...
Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party