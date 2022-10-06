Sunshine continues, but cold front drops temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine continues to be an abundant feature in our forecast, though we see some changes on the way as a cold front re-introduces some chillier weather to the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After a warm afternoon, we’ve been watching a slight increase in the clouds as a cold frontal boundary pushes toward the region. We don’t have a ton of moisture available for showers and storms, but I can’t rule out a few showers developing as the front moves through late tonight and into early tomorrow. We stay cool through the overnight hours with lows down into the lower 50s.

Clouds will linger in the region through the early hours on Friday as the front continues to work through. As the drier and cooler air filters into the region, we’ll see an increase in sunshine as clouds clear throughout the afternoon. Below average temperatures return to the region as they filter in, highs only get up into the lower to middle 60s. As we continue to clear throughout the night, temperatures will continue to tumble through the evening. We go from the 60s in the afternoon through the 50s and eventually the 40s as we run through the night. Definitely grab the blanket or the coat if you’re heading out to Friday night football. We settle back into the upper 30s overnight as chilly air settles in.

The Weekend and Beyond

More of the same as we head into the day on Saturday, with plenty of cool air in place. Despite complete sunshine on Saturday, highs will only top out near 60°, with some even falling short of that. With clear skies overnight, we’re back to middle 30s overnight, so frost potential will be with us yet again, especially in those sheltered valley locations. Sunshine stays constant on Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures, as highs climb back up into the lower to middle 60s with plenty of sunshine.

That theme really carries us into the beginning of the work week. Highs start to warm into the lower to middle 70s by the first half of next week with some chances for clouds to drift back in toward the middle of next week. Still, though, a streak of wonderful fall weather continues!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.