State Police investigating deadly single truck crash

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville continues to investigate a crash this past weekend that left a man dead.

KSP was called to the scene on KY-680 in the Langley community of Floyd County just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

The investigation concluded that 45-year-old Jason Bailey of Langley was driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when he left the road and hit a guardrail. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The investigation into what led to the crash remains ongoing.

