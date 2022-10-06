State Police investigating deadly single truck crash
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville continues to investigate a crash this past weekend that left a man dead.
KSP was called to the scene on KY-680 in the Langley community of Floyd County just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
The investigation concluded that 45-year-old Jason Bailey of Langley was driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when he left the road and hit a guardrail. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The investigation into what led to the crash remains ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.