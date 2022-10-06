Report: Will Levis questionable, Kaiya Sheron may start against South Carolina

Will Levis in Kentucky's loss to No. 14 Ole Miss
Will Levis in Kentucky's loss to No. 14 Ole Miss(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The unquestioned leader of the Kentucky Wildcats, may be questionable.

According to a tweet by Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, UK quarterback Will Levis is questionable for the South Carolina game due to an injury unrelated to his finger.

The same tweet says that former Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron will be the starter if Levis is unable to play. Sheron has no recorded stats, but did play in UK’s 31-0 win over Youngstown State on Sept. 17.

Levis has played lights out so far this season, averaging 281 passing yards per game and tossing 12 touchdown passes through the first five games.

