Ohio man charged in Whitley County theft cases

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - An Ohio man is in jail in Georgia and is facing multiple charges in several states, including Kentucky.

Officials from the Williamsburg Police Department posted about the case on their Facebook page.

Early Saturday morning, two cars were broken into at Balltown Apartments in Whitley County. When officers arrived, they discovered roughly $5,300 worth of items were stolen. During a three-day investigation following the incident which involved multiple agencies from across state lines, police were able to recover the items in Dalton, Georgia and identified a suspect in the case: 51-year-old Ernest Shackleford.

Shackleford was arrested and is currently being held in Georgia.

Along with the theft charges in Whitley County, he is accused of running from police in Tennessee and Georgia which led to several pursuits.

We have reached out to Williamsburg Police to get a list of everything he is charged with. We will update this story when we hear back.

