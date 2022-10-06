Nice fall day on tap with a mix of sun and clouds

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to Friday-Eve! The forecast is looking pretty good after a chilly start. Bundle up!

Today and Tonight

We will start with a mix of sun and clouds which should turn to all sunshine later this afternoon. Temperatures will start out in the 40s for most and head into the mid-70s this afternoon.

It would be a great day to go out and see Cameron at the Jenny Wiley Festival in Prestonsburg and do a little guest weather!

Tonight, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies as a mainly dry cold front moves through the region. I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower, but I think most will stay dry. Lows will drop to around 50.

Extended Forecast

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and somewhat cooler temperatures. Daytime highs should only be in the upper 60s before falling to around 40 under partly cloudy skies. If you’re heading out to any of the festivals going on this weekend or Friday night lights, make sure you dress warm.

Saturday looks to be the coolest day of the next 7. Even with sunshine, highs will struggle to get to 60 with lows dropping well into the 30s overnight. Most locations will wake up to a widespread frost on Sunday morning. We’ve seen some spots of patchy frost already, but this looks to encompass most of the region.

Sunday is another good-looking day with more sunshine and warmer temps, climbing into the low to mid-60s. Temps will still be chilly overnight, but not as cold as Saturday night. Patchy frost is possible as lows drop into the upper 30s under clear skies.

The first half of next week is shaping up to be fairly nice. One thing you will probably notice right off the bat: Warmer temps. Mostly sunny skies will be around on Monday and Tuesday with a few clouds drifting in on Wednesday. Highs start in the upper 60s on Monday and work toward the mid to upper 70s by midweek.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.