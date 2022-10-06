Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Carter County coroner has released the names of two West Carter High School students who died in a car crash Tuesday night.

Coroner William Waddell says the crash victims were Brent King, 17, and Garrett Belcher, 17.

Both were seniors at West Carter High School.

Waddell says memorial arrangements are pending at Globe Funeral Chapel.

“When children are involved, it’s a very tough, tough thing to handle,” Waddell said.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 9:45 pm Tuesday on State Route 2, just off I-64 in Olive Hill.

Kentucky State Police say the victims were traveling north when they went around a curve at a high speed and went off the road and hit a rock embankment.

Troopers say the car flipped over and the passenger was thrown from car.

A wooden cross has been placed along Route 2 at the site of the crash.

On the other side of the county, community members say the rivalry between East and West Carter disappears after a tragedy like this.

Rebecca McKinney is the co-owner of the 606 Bar and Grill in Grayson. They’ve planned a fundraiser for next Wednesday hosting a soup bean supper from 5 to 7 p.m.

The food will be free of charge, and they’ll be asking for donations that’ll go to the families of the victims.

“It’s extremely sad,” McKinney said. “My son will be driving this time next year, and it’s terrifying. I can’t imagine what the parents are going through right now. We just want to do everything we can to let them know we’re here for them.”

