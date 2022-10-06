Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released

A wooden cross has been placed along Route 2 at the site of the crash.
A wooden cross has been placed along Route 2 at the site of the crash.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Carter County coroner has released the names of two West Carter High School students who died in a car crash Tuesday night.

Coroner William Waddell says the crash victims were Brent King, 17, and Garrett Belcher, 17.

Both were seniors at West Carter High School.

Waddell says memorial arrangements are pending at Globe Funeral Chapel.

“When children are involved, it’s a very tough, tough thing to handle,” Waddell said.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 9:45 pm Tuesday on State Route 2, just off I-64 in Olive Hill.

Kentucky State Police say the victims were traveling north when they went around a curve at a high speed and went off the road and hit a rock embankment.

Troopers say the car flipped over and the passenger was thrown from car.

A wooden cross has been placed along Route 2 at the site of the crash.

On the other side of the county, community members say the rivalry between East and West Carter disappears after a tragedy like this.

Rebecca McKinney is the co-owner of the 606 Bar and Grill in Grayson. They’ve planned a fundraiser for next Wednesday hosting a soup bean supper from 5 to 7 p.m.

The food will be free of charge, and they’ll be asking for donations that’ll go to the families of the victims.

“It’s extremely sad,” McKinney said. “My son will be driving this time next year, and it’s terrifying. I can’t imagine what the parents are going through right now. We just want to do everything we can to let them know we’re here for them.”

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
Nancy Cundiff is one of two women missing in Breathitt County.
Body found in Breathitt County is woman missing since floods, family says
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center & Pineville Police Department Facebook
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
Deadly crash
State Police investigating deadly single truck crash

Latest News

KY flooding
Kentuckians impacted by flooding still waiting for help months later 11 pm
WYMT First Alert Weather
Cooler weekend ahead, first widespread frost possible Saturday night
Letcher County home damaged by flooding
Kentuckians impacted by flooding still waiting for help months after
New KY license plate
New Kentucky license plate options available on Oct. 24
The White House says no one is currently in federal prison solely for “simple possession” of...
UK Professor, ACLU of Ky. weigh in on President Biden’s marijuana pardons