Man arrested on drug charges following chase

Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook(MPD Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bell County man is in jail following a traffic stop that led to him running from police.

Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department posted on Facebook saying one of their officers stopped Joshua Sutton, 37, of Middlesboro, for riding an ATV on a paved road.

After the stop, we’re told Sutton took off and was caught a short time later. When police searched him, they found a pill bottle with what they believe was meth inside, a tied-off plastic bag with a substance suspected to be heroin and another plastic baggie that contained a white powdery substance and an orange powdery substance that will be sent off to the Kentucky State Police lab for analysis.

Police also found more than $3,100 in cash on him.

Sutton is charged with fleeing and evading police on foot, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and an ATV violation.

He is being held in the Bell County Detention Center.

