Fire at a school home in Jackson left family with nothing

Jackson, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlier this week a home on the Mount Carmel School campus went up into flames. The maintenance man at the school and his family were living in the house.

Headmaster, Brian Rauschenberger said it didn’t take the house long to go from smoke to flames.

“It only took, I actually timed it by the time I got there I looked at my phone,” he said. “It was about six minutes, and the house inside was totally ingulfed in flames.”

Rauschenberger said it was the only building that caught on fire and no one on the campus was injured, but the family did lose everything.

“Everything, yeah, they lost all their belongings were in the house. Baby pictures, pictures, you know all those things that yeah, they lost everything unfortunately,” he said.

The home was built in the 1940s and was originally the founder, Lela McConnell’s home. Rauschenberger said, the alumni from the school have already been making plans to rebuild the home in the same location.

You can find more information about how to help the family on the Mount Carmel School Facebook page.

