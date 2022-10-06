East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center & Pineville Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center & Pineville Police Department Facebook(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue.

Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest.

Following the latest arrest, police searched the car she was in. During the search, officers found a black pouch with five large baggies with a crystal-like substance believed to be meth, seven Suboxone strips, a clear container with scales, baggies, three marijuana cigarettes and $1264 in cash.

Tina Seabolt was taken to the Bell County Detention Center. She is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She also was served on the outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
Two dead in Eastern Ky. crash
West Carter High School students killed in Tuesday night crash
Loretta Lynn April 13,1932 - October 4, 2022
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
Will Levis in Kentucky's loss to No. 14 Ole Miss
Report: Will Levis questionable, Kaiya Sheron may start against South Carolina
Bobby Keith was honored with a film by the Sports History Foundation at EKU's Manchester campus...
Bobby Keith honored with film from Sports History Foundation

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Nice fall day on tap with a mix of sun and clouds
Kentucky Bourbon Trail on pace to set visitations record
Deadly crash
State Police investigating deadly single truck crash
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, told The Volunteer Times he quit over a conflict...
Former Jacksboro police chief reveals reason for abrupt departure of almost entire force