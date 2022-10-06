Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is facing charges and another was cited following what one law enforcement task force is calling a ‘major drug bust’.

The Laurel County 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, confiscated a large number of drugs during a traffic stop on I-75 early Wednesday.

One LPD officer and two LCSO deputies stopped a car near the KY 909 exit just before 12:30 a.m.

During the stop, law enforcement discovered the driver, Barry Patton, 45, of Richmond was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car.

A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found clear plastic baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun.

Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, Joshua Lopez, 41, of Berea was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges.

The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
Two dead in Eastern Ky. crash
West Carter High School students killed in Tuesday night crash
Loretta Lynn April 13,1932 - October 4, 2022
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
Will Levis in Kentucky's loss to No. 14 Ole Miss
Report: Will Levis questionable, Kaiya Sheron may start against South Carolina
Bobby Keith was honored with a film by the Sports History Foundation at EKU's Manchester campus...
Bobby Keith honored with film from Sports History Foundation

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Somerset-Pulaski County Economic Development Authority (SPEDA)
9/11 memorial using steel from the Twin Towers in the works outside new building for first responders
Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook
Man arrested on drug charges following chase
Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Ohio man charged in Whitley County theft cases
WYMT First Alert Weather
Nice fall day on tap with a mix of sun and clouds