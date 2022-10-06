CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Homecoming bonfire explodes in Florida

Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/Gray News) - An explosion happened during the lighting of a traditional homecoming bonfire at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven on Wednesday, Bay District Schools reported.

School district officials said they are investigating the cause of the blast and said they followed their customary safety protocols. They also said everyone is safe and no students were put in danger because no one was very close to the bonfire when the blast occurred.

“Deputies and firefighters were already on hand, in line with our customary safety protocols, and so they immediately jumped in to ensure the fire remained contained,” the school district said.

A homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School on Wednesday. No one was reported hurt by...
A homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School on Wednesday. No one was reported hurt by the blast.(WJHG)

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer lit the fire and has done so at the school for the last seven years, but won’t be doing it in the future.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said the department takes responsibility for the incident.

“Safety precautions were in place, to include the fire department on site and the students positioned at a safe distance behind a fence, That prevented injury or fire, but it still should not have happened,” Ford said in a statement. “We apologize for any distress this has caused, and I assure you that we are officially out of the bonfire business.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
Two dead in Eastern Ky. crash
West Carter High School students killed in Tuesday night crash
Loretta Lynn April 13,1932 - October 4, 2022
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
Will Levis in Kentucky's loss to No. 14 Ole Miss
Report: Will Levis questionable, Kaiya Sheron may start against South Carolina
Bobby Keith was honored with a film by the Sports History Foundation at EKU's Manchester campus...
Bobby Keith honored with film from Sports History Foundation

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Family of victim in ‘Serial’ case asks court to halt case
Soldier serving in Iraq surprises wife at hospital for birth of first child
ARH flood relief distribution center closing to public, entering new phase
A cinematographer catches on video a person jumping along rooftops in New York City, but the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man jumps along rooftops of New York high-rise
A cinematographer catches on video a person jumping along rooftops in New York City, but the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man jumps along rooftops of New York high-rise