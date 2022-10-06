‘Built Different’: Kentucky Women’s Basketball hosts media day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The reigning SEC Tournament champions kicked off the season with media day.

Fifteen Wildcats make up this year’s roster, including five returners, four transfers and six freshmen, under Coach Kyra Elzy’s new motto: Built Different.

“Whatever deficiencies this team has, we’ve been talking all summer we have to overcome it with a Built Different mentality,” said Coach Elzy. “That’s a work ethic, a toughness, a willingness to do what others aren’t willing to do to win, and a competitive spirit.”

Graduate student Blair Green and freshman Cassidy Rowe will represent the mountains this season.

“Blair’s always been a role model to me because she’s a mountain girl and she chased her dreams just like I did and was able to get here so just being able to be on the court with her,” said Rowe. “She’s a true definition of a leader.”

The season begins with an exhibition against UPIKE on November 2nd at Memorial Coliseum.

