Body found in Breathitt County is woman missing since floods, family says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A body, found this past weekend near the Clayhole community in Breathitt County, has been identified as one of the woman who has been missing since late July’s flooding, according to our sister station WKYT.

Family has told our sister station WKYT that the body is that of Nancy Cundiff.

Cundiff’s body was found along the bank of Troublesome Creek on Saturday, with the level of decomposition making it hard for the Breathitt County Coroner to identify whether the body was that of a man or a woman.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification, where it was compared against DNA samples of family members and dental records of both Cundiff, and Vanessa Baker, who has also been missing since the flooding.

