Best views still ahead for Kentucky ‘leaf peepers’

From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves...
From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves turn in Kentucky just ahead of the peak fall foliage season.
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - For a lot of us, it doesn’t feel like fall until the leaves change colors.

From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves turn in Kentucky, just ahead of the peak fall foliage season.

The Daniel Boone National Forest is one of the best places to see the leaves change, and of course, officials are gearing up for a busy season.

Peak fall color predictors keep eyeing the end of October for the best views. The best colors happen when we have nice warm and bright days followed by cool evenings.

The Daniel Boone National Forest has over 700,000 acres, across 21 Kentucky counties.

“Yes, there is always a lot of, I call them leaf peepers. You know, they come out, enjoy the fall colors,” said Tim Eling, Public Affairs Staff Officer for the Daniel Boone National Forest. “Usually, the weather is great in Kentucky in October because it is drier, cooler, the leaves are changing, and people really enjoy coming out. To just sometimes drive around, sometimes take a hike or whatever it is they need to do.”

Officials are excited to see the leaves change all different colors in the next couple of weeks.

While people enjoy the leaves, they want everyone to stay safe so they can enjoy Kentucky’s beauty.

