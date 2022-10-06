ARH flood relief distribution center closing to public, entering new phase

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) flood relief distribution center is set to close to the public at the end of the business day on Friday.

It opened shortly after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky. The center has served more than 20 thousand people and more than 5,500 families.

The distribution center manager said they are reworking their plans on how they can support the community, like bringing in furniture and kitchenware packages.

“We’re still supporting our ARH hospital down in Whitesburg, they have a small distribution center there that’s taking care of Letcher County as well,” said Chris Moeller with ARH. “We’ll be putting anything we don’t use for phase two, the recovery phase, with the furniture and things like that, we’ll be pushing down to Whitesburg and other areas that need it.”

ARH is continuing to take donations at the center. Right now, the biggest need is winter coats.

