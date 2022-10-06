9/11 memorial using steel from the Twin Towers in the works outside new building for first responders

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When the new Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team building opens later this year, one organization has plans in the works to have a special memorial outside.

Following a fire back in April, officials found out that rather than just losing several vehicles, the entire building would have to be replaced. The process started a few weeks ago.

The group already had a piece of steel from when the towers fell in September 2001 from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. After the fire, the folks at the Somerset-Pulaski County Economic Development Authority, also known as SPEDA, have been storing it for them until their new building is ready.

The new memorial will feature two black granite columns measuring 11 feet tall and 17 inches square — a proportional size to the Twin Towers when they stood in New York City — and will hold the piece of the north tower I-beam weighing 3,000 pounds between them.

If you would like to find out more information about how you can donate to make this memorial become a reality, click here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.