2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old after they were attacked by two family dogs in their home around 3:30 p.m.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother was also attacked and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
Two dead in Eastern Ky. crash
West Carter High School students killed in Tuesday night crash
Loretta Lynn April 13,1932 - October 4, 2022
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
Will Levis in Kentucky's loss to No. 14 Ole Miss
Report: Will Levis questionable, Kaiya Sheron may start against South Carolina
Bobby Keith was honored with a film by the Sports History Foundation at EKU's Manchester campus...
Bobby Keith honored with film from Sports History Foundation

Latest News

A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
FILE - Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks during a news conference in...
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russia, her wife says
File photo
Falsehoods, harassment stress local election offices in US
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
'Stranger Things' Halloween display allowed to resume