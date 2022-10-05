West Carter High School students killed in Tuesday night crash

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Carter County Schools released a statement Wednesday morning following the deaths of two students Tuesday night.

Two teenagers, who attended West Carter High School, died in a crash along State Route 2, just off Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of two West Carter High School students. Words are inadequate to express our heartfelt condolences. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family, friends and classmates during this very difficult time,” a post read on the Carter County Schools Facebook page.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) said the two teenagers were going north on Route 2 when they went around a curve, went off the road and hit a rock embankment.

Troopers said the car flipped over, and the passenger was thrown from the car.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released.

