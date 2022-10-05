UPIKE to join Appalachian Athletic Conference in 2023

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Council of Presidents voted unanimously to approve the University of Pikeville (UPIKE) for full membership earlier this week. UPIKE will transition to compete in the conference beginning in the fall of 2023.

“We are so excited to have a great school like Pikeville join the AAC,” said Bill Popp, Commissioner of the AAC. “They bring strong competitive sports, great students, and outstanding administrators and leadership to an already very strong group of similar schools.”

UPIKE becomes the third AAC member from Kentucky, joined by Kentucky Christian and Union College, and keeps the conference at 16 full members. University of the Cumberlands and Georgetown College also maintains affiliate membership within the AAC.

“I am beyond thrilled that UPIKE will be joining the Appalachian Athletic Conference,” said Kelly Wells, UPIKE Director of Athletics. “We are thankful to the AAC Council of Presidents, AAC Athletic Directors, AAC Administrative Staff, and Commissioner Bill Popp for the opportunity to become a member.”

UPIKE has competed in the Mid-South Conference since the 2000-01 academic season and will transition to full membership in the AAC to start the 2023-24 season. University and athletic administration are confident the move will enrich the student-athlete experience.

“The transition away from the Mid-South Conference was not an easy one. However, we believe that competing in a conference that is situated closer to home with Appalachian institutions is a better fit for the University of Pikeville,” said Dr. Burton Webb, UPIKE President. “The shorter distances to competitions across the entirety of the year will result in fewer missed classes and better outcomes for our student-athletes.”

UPIKE sponsors 26 varsity sports, with 21 to compete in the AAC. The Bears will compete in the following AAC championship sports: baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, football, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s indoor track & field, women’s indoor track & field, men’s outdoor track & field, women’s outdoor track & field, women’s volleyball, men’s wrestling, men’s swimming, and women’s swimming.

The Bears also compete in men’s bowling, women’s bowling, archery, cheer, dance, and esports. “It is our goal to ensure we are best positioned and student-athlete focused,” Wells added. “We also have a responsibility always to evaluate potential opportunities and be willing to make changes when needed. Ultimately, the AAC is the best home for UPIKE and Bear Athletics. We are excited that our values align with the league’s member institutions, and we will benefit from the conference’s stability, location, and strength.”

The conference transition represents another milestone in the rich history of UPIKE athletics. Pikeville College began fielding intercollegiate sports in the early 1920s, with programs like men’s and women’s basketball, men’s tennis, and baseball establishing the groundwork for what was to come. Since then, the department has evolved to become a robust collective of 26 varsity sports competing in the NAIA.

Competition began in the Kentucky Junior College circuit, where the Bears competed for nearly 30 years before joining the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Association (KIAC) in 1958. The Bears entered the Mid-South Conference in 2000 and now prepare for the next chapter as a member of the AAC.

Since beginning official intercollegiate competition, the Bears have won 10 national championships through the NAIA, USA Archery, United States Bowling Congress (USBC), and Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA). In addition, the Bears have championed over 20 conference tournaments between the KIAC and MSC.

