South Laurel basketball star signs with Lindsey Wilson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emily Cox continues the family generation after signing a full-ride scholarship with Lindsey Wilson.

”For a while, Lindsey Wilson has just been on the radar cause it’s not that far from home but it’s just been enough,” said Cox. “My sister plays soccer there so she was a big deciding factor in it but I love the culture that Lindsey Wilson has and the way they play and the style that they play at and I love Coach Weddington and Coach Duncan.”

Cox lead the team in rebounds last season with 196 and was third in scoring averaging 8.5 points per-game.

With the signing, Cox becomes a third generation college basketball player in her family. Her father Todd played at Georgetown and her grandfather Raymond played at the University of the Cumberlands.

After a nail-biting loss in the championship game to Corbin last year, Cox and company look to break through and get

