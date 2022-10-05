Recovery still continues in Breathitt County after deadly flooding

Betty Noble of Breathitt County sits in the living room of her home that is almost ready to move back into after flooding left 3 feet of water in it.(Phil Pendleton)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some people are moving back into their homes across Eastern Kentucky following July’s devastating flooding, but for others it could take a lot longer.

Some homes in the region are still in need of mud out or muck out work, while others are just being rebuilt.

Betty Noble lives in the Lost Creek area of Breathitt County, an area where people did whatever they could to survive and salvage whatever they could. Noble home as three feet of water in it, destroying nearly everything.

However, Wednesday, the finishing touches are being put on the inside of her home, where she and her granddaughter rode out the flood and where more than two months later, she is grateful for the amount of work being done to make her home livable again.

“The Housing Alliance came in and they have re-done all of this here,” Noble said. “Helped me out an awful lot. Getting it all fixed and trying to get me back into my home.”

Scott McReynolds with the Housing Development Alliance said there were thousands of homes in the region in need of repair.

“FEMA Reports over 6,000 houses had one inch or more of water,” McReynolds said. “The Red Cross says in just the four hardest hit counties, Perry, Knott, Letcher and Breathitt, 1900 homes were either destroyed or had major damage.”

Officials with the HDA say if a home is more than 50% damaged that it could be ruled destroyed and not repairable.

Officials also say they they believe there are still 100 homes across their four counties that still need muck out work and that it could take between five and seven years before everything gets back to normal.

