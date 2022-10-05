Nobel panel to announce winner of chemistry prize

FILE - A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with the award in medicine...
FILE - A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with the award in medicine honoring a scientists who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA.(Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in chemistry will be announced Wednesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

Last year the prize was awarded to scientists Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan for finding an ingenious and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that the Nobel panel said is “already benefiting humankind greatly.”

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.

The awards continue with literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

___

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Expect delays on I-75 due to truck crash
I-75 reopened in Rockcastle County following Tuesday morning crash
2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA...
UK men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule released
A wreath is placed on the fence outside Loretta Lynn's house in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
Country musicians and leaders react to the death of Loretta Lynn

Latest News

Democrats are energizing abortion rights support ahead of midterm elections.
Democrats energizing abortion rights support ahead of elections
FILE - Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the...
Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics