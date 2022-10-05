Members of the Millstone community hope to build back stronger

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - McCray Lane in the Millstone community looks a lot different than before the flood. The damage was so substantial to the community that some people had to tear down their homes.

Dean McBee and his wife were able to salvage their home but still can’t live in it. McBee’s sister was not able to salvage her home and chose to tear it down. Now the three are living in a camper.

“You’re up early. We go to bed late, and then when I have family that comes in to help me. We turn the table; it makes a bed so we all just pile up in there,” Mcbee said.

The three said it has been hard getting used to and they know it will take some time to get everything repaired.

“It’s gonna take a while. It’s gonna take a long while. Cause my normal routine was play music go fishing, and I couldn’t do none of it well I can’t go fishing because my boats gone,” said Mcbee.

The three plan to stay because they said neighbors are starting to come back, and this is home.

“I’ll stay right here. This is home,” Mcbee said.

It is a slow process but they said they are trusting God will get them through.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.