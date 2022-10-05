Late week warmup ahead of fall front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen plenty of sunshine the last couple of days as high pressure has been the dominant player in our weather picture. That will continue as we head through the late week and we see plenty of sunshine fuel warmer temperatures.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

More clear skies on the docket as we head through tonight. We’re back to some slightly milder, but still chilly lows tonight. Lows down into the middle 40s as we see some slightly milder air work in. We still have to watch for the potential for some patchy fog, especially in those river valleys overnight.

More sunshine on the way into the day on Thursday with high pressure from the south still in control. Not only will southerly high pressure introduce warmer air, we’ll also be positioned ahead of a rather strong cold front, and this will be pushing warmer air into the region. Some clouds may pass by in the afternoon and evening, but we mostly look to be on the dry side during the day with highs in the middle 70s. Some clouds may continue to pass overnight and we may see a shower or two, but this front really looks to pass by dry as lows only fall into the upper 40s.

Late Week and Into the Weekend

After a small chance of a shower early on Friday, we’ll see skies clear into the afternoon as much drier air from the northwest moves into the region. This dry air is also cooler air and we will see plenty of it as we head into the weekend. Skies clear through the day on Friday, but highs only get into the lower to middle 60s in the afternoon. You’ll definitely want to grab the hoodie or the blanket for Friday night football because we’re falling through the 50s and into the 40s during the evening on our way into the upper 30s overnight!

An even cooler day on Saturday, and still with plenty of sunshine! Highs still only get into the upper 50s to near 60° on Saturday. We’ll slightly improve with more sunshine on Sunday with highs back into the lower to middle 60s. Just have to watch for the usual fog and frost spots overnight as we get down into the upper 30s and low 40s for overnight lows this weekend. More sunshine on tap to start next week as highs get back up to near 70°.

