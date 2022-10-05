Knox Central bounces back with wild win over Bourbon County

By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 481 yards and eight touchdowns later, Panthers Quarterback Steve Partin and Wide Receiver K.T. Turner earn this weeks WYMT player of the week honors after their offensive explosion last Friday.

The pair where vital in the 62-61 win against Bourbon County that included a huge hail-marry touchdown just before halftime.

“My first initial thought was I was gonna go up and get it, they had other plans, they tripped me I fell back and all of a sudden the ball ended up on my chest,” said Turner.

Partin has lead the Panthers throwing and running the ball this season, with all of his skills on display in the win.

“It’s just a couple good ball players,” said head coach Dustin Buckner. “I mean they both work hard, they both try to buy in to what we’re doing fill their roll on the team and if their role is to you know run a route catch a ball throw a pass run the ball whatever it is they just want to help the team that’s what makes them good kids and good players.”

Knox Central heads down the road to undefeated Corbin this Friday in their district opener.

