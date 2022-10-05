Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter receives large donation for flood relief

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) received a large donation from Petco Love and PetSmart Charities.

Both charities donated $25,000 each in disaster relief funds for a donation of $50,000 going to the animal shelter.

The donation will help KRRAS care for the hundreds of lost and surrendered animals after the severe flooding.

“We are so grateful for Petco Love’s and PetSmart Charities’ support, as caring for so many needy animals far exceeded our normal budget. These disaster relief grants will help Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter pay for additional staffing, veterinary care and shelter improvements so we can be here for local animals as our community continues to heal,” said Allie Mullins, manager at KRRAS.

In the first few days after the flooding, KRRAS’ three employees operated the animal shelter without power or running water, providing care to more than 250 animals.

Rescue groups like the Kentucky Humane Society and Starfish Animal Rescue took adoptable cats and dogs that had been in the shelter before the flooding hit. That allowed the shelter to extend stray-holds for stray pets from five days to 30 to give owners more time to find their lost pets.

Since the flooding, the shelter has cared for more than one thousand animals, worked to get animals back with their families and gave out free pet food and supplies to families.

