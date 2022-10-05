Foggy start to Wednesday, beautiful afternoon ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dense fog is an issue for many this morning, but another beautiful afternoon is ahead with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Wednesday through Thursday

Dense fog is likely as you step out the door this morning, so please use caution on the road. We should start to clear out by mid-morning. Another beautiful afternoon is in store! We stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. High temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Quiet weather continues into Wednesday night. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Dense fog will be possible, especially late tonight and early Thursday morning. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-40s.

Another gorgeous day is on tap for Thursday! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the mid-to-upper-70s.

Cold Front to End the Work Week

Our next cold front looks to sweep through the region on Friday, and this will bring cooler temperatures and possibly some showers.

An isolated shower or two is possible on Friday, but moisture will be very limited, so most of us look to stay dry and partly cloudy. The big story will be the big cool down. Temperatures only reach the upper-60s by Friday afternoon, and overnight lows fall into the upper-30s.

Saturday is looking mostly sunny but chilly. Highs stay in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Overnight lows dip into the mid-30s. We could see some patchy frost by Sunday morning!

The forecast does not change much by Sunday. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the mid-60s with lows falling into the lower-40s.

Next Week

Dry weather sticks around as we start your next work week.

We stay partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Lows fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Models are hinting at some warmer air by the middle of next week.

We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Tuesday. Temperatures creep into the mid-70s, and lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

Highs could top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s by next Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. We will keep an eye on that and keep you posted.

