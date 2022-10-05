Fans pay respects to Loretta Lynn at her Humphreys Co. ranch


Fans paid tribute to country icon Loretta Lynn at her beloved Humphreys County ranch shortly after her family announced her death Tuesday morning.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Some people left flowers; others took pictures outside the gate of Lynn’s home, where she passed peacefully at 90.

“Back in the day when I was younger, we could see her in Walmart, and everybody would be so ecstatic to see her and her husband Mooney was so down to earth, so they were really good people,” Lisa Box, who dropped off flowers with her grandchildren, said.

Box, who was born and raised in Waverly, had naturally gotten to know members of the Lynn family over the years, and from the top down, she says, they always seemed to care.

Last year, the Lynn family donated thousands of dollars to flood relief efforts after a devastating flood killed nearly two dozen people in August 2021.

“We think of them as family. We know that she is what she is in the public world, and she should be very proud of that; her fans should be very proud of that,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said. “But at the end of the day, they’re family to us and our community, and we want to take care of that right now.”

Davis led Lynn’s body from the Loretta Lynn Ranch to the funeral home after the country legend’s family said their goodbyes.

Country music fans Liz and Ron Raborn were traveling south when the news broke of Lynn’s passing. They felt compelled to stop and pay their respects not far from the ranch.

“Kind of made my heart hurt, but it was nice that we were close and could get a feel for this legacy she’s left here. It’s really pretty,” Liz Raborn said. “You know she didn’t have an easy life, but she still managed to succeed.”

Sheriff Davis says Lynn will be laid to rest at her ranch in a private ceremony. Specifics of those arrangements haven’t been announced.

