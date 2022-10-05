EKU celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with street fair

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with an on-campus street fair.

Students and faculty from several different Latin American countries shared their culture and contributions with the community.

“This is the 12th year we have done it consistently and every year seems to growing even more,” said Dr. Jose’ Juan Gomez Beccra, EKU Latin X studies.

Growing even more is an understatement. The campus reports, over the last eight years, LatinX students have doubled in population, making up four percent of the campus community.

Music and food were the main attractions at the street fair, but we also asked students and faculty about a topic that some say is complex with no clear solution - immigration.

“I like to view it in a positive aspect in that they believe America is a good country where they raise their children,” Kaitlin Coyle, EKU senior.

A U.S. government report shows Hispanics are the largest minority group in the country, increasing representation in higher education and small business.

Hispanics Heritage Month is celebrated between September 15 through October 15. That’s the time period when several Latin American countries gained their independence.

