Craft closes fundraising gap with GOP pacesetter Quarles

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Agriculture Commissioner of Kentucky and gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles has kept his overall fundraising lead among Kentucky Republicans running for governor in 2023.

The latest campaign-finance reports show Kelly Craft set a blistering pace to overtake the rest of the GOP field in her first weeks in the gubernatorial campaign.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has maintained his fundraising dominance as the campaigns posted third-quarter fundraising numbers.

The governor has raised more than $4.5 million since announcing his reelection bid last fall.

Republican candidates are competing intensely for campaign cash in the crowded race for the GOP nomination for Kentucky’s marquee political job.

