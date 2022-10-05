Breathitt Co. Emergency Management, state to provide heaters to flood victims

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For any Breathitt Countians impacted by the flood that are in need of portable heaters this fall and winter, Breathitt County Emergency Management is looking to help.

Breathitt County Emergency Management is currently compiling a list of people who have no source of heat or no electric to submit to the state in order to receive portable heaters.

If this applies to you, you can call the Breathitt County Courthouse at (606) 666-3800 Ext. 224 to give your name, address, contact information and the reason you are in need of a heater.

“Its been cold that past few nights and its something we’ve been working on for about a week,” said Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble. “It just takes a little bit of time or it seems it takes more time than it should, but at least it will be a big help.”

Noble said whether you live in a home, camper or a tent, he encourages you to call.

