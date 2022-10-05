Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend.

The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday.

The coroner said a body was found on the riverbank of Troublesome Creek.

He said the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

We are following this story.

