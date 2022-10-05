Bobby Keith honored with film from Sports History Foundation

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a special evening in Manchester.

The Sports History Foundation premiered its first of several films where they will feature legendary sports figures throughout the state. The first iconic figure spotlighted, mountain legend Bobby Keith.

“We felt that no one fit this bill any better than Bobby Keith, who is truly the best high school basketball coach in the history of our state and all that he has accomplished here at Clay County High School,” Sports History Foundation board member Randy Mills. “In Eastern Kentucky, wow, high school sports is big time, it is so revered and cheered for. Some of the greats to come out of the mountains southeastern and eastern Kentucky without question are ‘King’ Kelly Coleman and Richie Farmer and we are definitely considering many others, we want to do as many as we can.”

The event took place at EKU’s Manchester campus. The series is going to feature several key sports legends throughout the commonwealth including former EKU football coach Roy Kidd and Western Kentucky all-American Clem Haskins. Each film will be about 10-15 minutes long.

“It is unbelievable and in my opinion, there is no doubt that he is the greatest high school basketball coach ever in Kentucky,” said former Clay County point guard Richie Farmer. “There have been a lot of great ones but when you look at his record and what he was able to accomplish and the way he was able to do it, in this little town, a lot of times, Clay County’s starting five would have five guys six foot or less and they would still go out and win regional championships so just an amazing motivator and strategist and an amazing coach altogether.”

Keith went on to accomplish incredible success at clay county high school, winning 771 games, capturing 18 13th regional titles and taking home the KHSAA state championship in 1987.

