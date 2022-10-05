AppalRed hosts distaster relief clinic for FEMA appeal assistance

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - AppalRed Legal Aid held a disaster relief clinic on Wednesday. Attorneys were onsite at CANE Kitchen in Whitesburg helping flood victims with FEMA appeals.

Whitney Bailey, staff attorney at AppalRed, said she understands how overwhelming it has been for families to receive denials during this time.

“In my mind a denial isn’t necessarily the end of the line. That’s just the starting point of ‘let’s keep this process rolling’,” Bailey said. “Come talk to AppalRed, come talk to any attorney that is willing to help you with these appeals, and we’re able to ideally get people a little bit more money as far as FEMA claims go.”

AppalRed said they do want to continue to try to do disaster relief clinics. If you are in need of immediate assistance, you can call the AppalRed hotline at 1-866-277-5733.

