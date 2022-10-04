Sunshine the hallmark of a beautiful work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A gorgeous work week continues on an absolutely beautiful Tuesday around the mountains...and there is plenty more where this came from as we head through this week.

Tonight Through Tomorrow Night

Our sunny afternoon looks to become a clear night as high pressure remains in complete control of our forecast. That clear night, along with light winds and high pressure, will allow some chilly temperatures to take over yet again, with lows down into the middle to upper 30s. We’ll have to keep an eye on the usual frosty spots for some patchy frost out there overnight.

Glorious sunshine continue as we head into the day on Wednesday, and with the flow shifting out of the southwest, we’ll see some slightly warmer conditions. Highs look to make a run back into the lower 70s, with some spots getting close to the middle 70s. Clear skies will still allow some chilliness overnight as lows get down into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Late Week and Beyond

Actually close to average as we head into Thursday ahead of a cold frontal boundary. Sunshine looks to continue, with maybe a few passing clouds, as we get up into the middle 70s for a high. Some clouds may gather overnight as we watch a cold front move through. Doesn’t look like anything more than a sprinkle at most, lows still in the middle and upper 40s.

It’s back to sunshine on Friday, but much cooler on the back side of the front as Canadian high pressure works in. Highs are back to the lower to middle 60s, with lows back into the upper 30s. More of the same into the weekend and early next week, with dry weather continuing and highs staying in the 60s to low 70s.

