Students evacuated after fire at Hurley High School

(WABI)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HURLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurley High School students were evacuated Tuesday after a fire on the grounds, according to Angie Ward McClanahan of the North Grundy School Board.

All students were deemed safe and were sent to the middle school.

Parents were allowed to pick up the students or await bus trips that were scheduled for regular times and routes.

No information has been released about the cause or severity of the fire.

