Pleasant weather continues, tracking our next cold front by Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Grab the jacket before you head out the door! It is a chilly morning around the mountains, but the weather is looking fantastic by this afternoon.

Tuesday through Wednesday

An awesome day is in store across the area! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs will be very refreshing in the mid-and-upper-60s.

Quiet weather continues into Tuesday night. We stay dry under a clear sky. Another chilly night is ahead with lows falling into the lower-40s and upper-30s. Patchy fog could be an issue for some, especially late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Wednesday. We remain dry under plenty of sunshine! High temperatures top out in the lower-70s around the region. Get out and enjoy!

Watching a Cold Front

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will be warmer. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-70s across the region. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Our next cold front looks to sweep through the region on Friday. Moisture will be limited, but an isolated shower or two can not be ruled out. This front will bring another round of cooler air to the region. Highs on Friday only reach the mid-60s with overnight lows falling into the upper-30s.

Beautiful weather looks to continue into the weekend! We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky on Saturday. Temperatures will be cool. Highs look to stay in the upper-50s with lows falling into the mid-30s.

We look to remain dry and mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs reach the mid-60s, and lows bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Extended Forecast

Models are hinting at some warmer air by next week.

Highs on Monday look to top out in the lower-70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds look to increase by next Tuesday, but we remain dry. Temperatures reach the mid-70s by Tuesday afternoon and fall into the upper-50s by Tuesday night.

