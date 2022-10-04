Paul does not attend debate with Booker, Senate candidates issue statements

Incumbent Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Democratic challenger Charles Booker.
Incumbent Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Democratic challenger Charles Booker.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Educational Television, the statewide public television network, hosted what was supposed to be a forum between incumbent Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Democratic challenger Charles Booker Monday night.

However, Paul never responded to the invitation, so the forum was an hour with Booker.

WAVE News reached out to both candidates for before the event for a statement.

Paul’s office sent an email directing us to a new video posted to his Rumble account.

Under that video, there was a quote from Paul. It read the following:

“Civil debate is an admired quality in a Republic but justifying, mocking, or celebrating violence, as documented in this video of Booker and his allies, should be rejected.”

Booker’s team emailed us the following statement:

“Rand Paul’s latest ad is beneath any serious person seeking elected office. His ad grossly lies about me and in a very sinister way, attacks several Kentucky citizens by name. Neither I, nor my campaign, have ever endorsed violence against any political candidate. It is despicable for Rand Paul to even insinuate that.”

“As an elected official and candidate, my family and I have received death threats–this is not something I take lightly because I understand the issue intimately. Rand Paul may disagree with me on wanting the people of Kentucky to have high quality healthcare, but to paint me as the cause of his violent altercation with his neighbor from five years ago is desperate, ridiculous, wholly offensive, and unacceptable.”

“Rand Paul has used racially-charged dog whistles throughout this campaign to paint a violent picture of me, instead of having the backbone to face me and the people of Kentucky on the merits of our vision for this commonwealth. Rand Paul should retract this video, apologize for his dangerous and dishonest rhetoric, and leave me out of spats with his neighbor.”

Kentuckians have until Oct. 11 to register to vote in the general election held on Nov. 8.

For more on how to register, click or tap here.

