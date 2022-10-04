Pastor from Uganda spends time in Eastern Kentucky

uganda
uganda(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pastor Samuel Kiguli has been in Hazard over the past month speaking at various churches.

Kiguli is from Uganda and is the founder of a nonprofit ministry called “Light with Truth.” The ministry helps give orphans and homeless children in Uganda a home, a hope and a future.

Kiguli said he started this ministry because he was saved because of a missionary in Uganda and he wanted to give back the same way he met the Lord.

“That’s when God came in and said son I want you to take all your money buy land, start your ministry, build orphanage, schools, church and whatever,” he said.

You can read more about “Light with Truth” ministry here.

